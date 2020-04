KEPALA BATAS: Police have denied an allegation which went viral on Facebook that they have issued a RM1,000 compound each to three men for talking under a tree in front of a house in Pinang Tunggal, here, without giving any explanation.

North Seberang Perai District (SPU) police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the compounds were issued to the three men in their 50s for defying the Movemnt Control Command (MCO), in fact they also refused to listen to advice and did not obey instructions to disperse.

“A compound of RM1,000 was issued by the police to each of the three men for flouting the MCO, and it went viral on Facebook yesterday. The account owner also questioned the action, purportedly saying that the police did not provide any explanation, even disputing why they were compounded despite chatting in front of their own homes.

“Actually before the compound was issued, the Tasek Gelugor Police Station chief had gone to the location for three consecutive days advising them not to assemble, but on the fourth day they still found gathered and chatting at the location,“ he said here today.

He also advised the public not to misunderstand the actions taken and strict action would be taken against those who refused to listen to the advice and instructions given especially flouting the MCO. -Bernama