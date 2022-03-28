Police deployment at KLIA, klia2 to ensure travelers comply with SOP

SEPANG: A total of 100 police personnel will be stationed at the main terminals of Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and klia2 when the country’s border is reopened on Friday to ensure travelers comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP).

“We (police) will ensure they scan the MySejahtera application and adhered to SOP when at KLIA and klia2,” said KLIA police chief ACP Imran Abd Rahman.

“We are also always monitoring the safety aspect to ensure the comfort of every individual at both terminals,” he told reporters after launching a Blood Donation Campaign held in conjunction with the 215th Police Day organised by KLIA police contingent here today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on March 8 announced the reopening of the country’s borders from April 1 as Malaysia enters the Transition to Endemic Phase.

Imran said about 30 personnel will be assigned to the Mitsui Outlet Park, which is expected to be the focus of tourists especially those who are on transit through KLIA.

“All personnel would be working on shifts at both terminals and Mitsui. This is to ensure the safety of tourists and visitors all time. - Bernama