Police detain 10 suspects in connection with death of a man at Metro Pudu Complex

KUALA LUMPUR: Police detained 10 suspects (all men), including two foreigners, in connection with the death of a man at the Metro Pudu Complex, here yesterday.

Wangsa Maju police chief Supt Ashari Abu Samah said the 10 suspects were detained in and around Kuala Lumpur during an operation carried out from 10.30pm to 12.15 am by a team of officers from the Crime Investigations Department of the Wangsa Maju police headquarters and Kuala Lumpur police headquarters.

According to Ashari, the operation was set in motion after receiving a report at 12.30pm yesterday about the death of a 29-year old man who was earlier assaulted outside an entertainment outlet in Metro Pudu Complex, Kuala Lumpur.

“The assault is believed to have taken place between 5am to 7am yesterday, resulting in severe head injuries to the victim. The victim was taken to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital for treatment but died at 4.40pm yesterday,” he said in a statement today.

Ashari said initial investigations revealed that the incident was due to a misunderstanding but police are still carrying out investigations.

According to police, the suspects, aged between 20 and 43 years-old, would be remanded to assist investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

“Members of the public with information are urged to come forward and contact the IPD Wangsa Maju at 03-92899222 or Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-21159999 or contact the nearest police station. Police would also like to advise members of the public to not speculate the incident as it may lead to provocation,” he said. - Bernama