Police detain 11 following brawl at Pasir Gudang

JOHOR BAHRU: The police arrested 11 individuals to facilitate investigations following a brawl at a residential area in Taman Cendana, Pasir Gudang on March 19.

Seri Alam district police chief Supt Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said the individuals aged 17 to 53 years, were, detained after a video footage of a fight was shared on social media.

He said the incident which took place at 11.05 pm, started after several of the individuals who were caught were making too much noise after getting drunk.

“All of them were arrested on the same day,” he said adding that six of them share 13 previous criminal records and three drug-related offences.

“In addition, one of the suspects is wanted by the police for two drug cases,“ he said in a statement today.

He said nine of the individuals were fined RM2,000 each, in default five months in jail, after they were charged in the Johor Bahru Magistrate’s Court on March 22, under Section 148 of the Penal Code.

Since yesterday, a one-minute 31-second video footage of a brawl going on in a flat has been making its round on social media. - Bernama