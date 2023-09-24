Police detain 12 illegal immigrants travelling on express bus

KOTA BHARU: Police detained eight Indian nationals and four Bangladeshis in an express bus during Op Cantas in front of the Gua Musang district police headquarters, yesterday.

Gua Musang police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo said police initially stopped an express bus that was on its way to Kota Bahru from Kuala Lumpur, for inspection during Op Cantas, at 1pm.

“While screening the passengers in the bus, the eight Indian nationals and four Bangladeshis failed to produce any identification or valid travel documents.

“All the 12 who were detained were taken to the Gua Musang police headquarters for investigations under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

Sik added that the success in detaining foreigners without valid travel documents was due to a collaboration between police and the Immigration Department. - Bernama