KOTA KINABALU: The police detained 12 people including seven women at an entertainment outlet here early today, when they tested positive for drugs.

District Police chief ACP Habibi Majinji said the suspects, aged between 17 and 35, were among the 63 individuals inspected during the raid at 3.05am.

A 49-year-old man, believed to be the caretaker of the premises, was also detained, he said in a statement. — Bernama