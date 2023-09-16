Police detain 17 for alleged involvement in prostitution activities in JB

JOHOR BAHRU: Seventeen individuals were detained for their alleged involvement in prostitution activities following raids on two hotels in the city last Thursday.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said in the raids conducted at about 10.40pm, a man, 13 foreign women and three local men, aged between 21 and 49 were detained.

He said the police also seized 22 mobile phones, condoms, tissue rolls, towels, three access cards, lubricants, RM3,400 and SGD50.

“We will continue to carry out operations to control and curb prostitution activities in the state,“ he said in a statement today, adding that the case is being investigated under Sections 327A and 372B of the Penal Code as well as Sections 6 (1), 15 (1) (c) and 55B of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

Those with any information related to the case may channel information to the nearest police station or the Johor Police Operations Room via 07-221 2999 or 07-225 4677. - Bernama