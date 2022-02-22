Police detain 3 more over ruckus at Ipoh hospital

IPOH: Police detained three more suspects who were believed to be involved in a commotion in the compound of the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) here at midnight last Saturday bringing the number of people arrested in the case to four.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid, when contacted, said the three men, aged between 18 and 21, were arrested at several locations here between 7.45 pm and 11 pm.

All of them tested positive for cannabis and they were detained under Section 147 of the Penal Code for rioting, he said when contacted by Bernama today.

It was reported that a fight broke out at the HRPB, reportedly due to a misunderstanding between security guards and a group of men who brought their injured friends to the hospital. — Bernama