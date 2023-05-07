Police detain armed robbery suspect in Kota Tinggi

KOTA TINGGI: Police detained an armed robbery suspect in the case involving a 50-year-old woman who was hurt by a machete wielding man in Felda Air Tawar 4 here on Sunday.

Kota Tinggi district police chief Supt Hussin Zamora said the man, who is in his 30s, was nabbed at a house in the Felda settlement at about 9 pm on July 2.

“We found the stolen gold bracelet and seized the machete and clothes he was wearing during the robbery.

“He tested positive for methamphetamine and also has four previous drugs and criminal records,” he said in a statement this evening.

He said the man will be remanded for seven days for the investigation of the case under Section 394 of the Penal Code and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Yesterday, Hussin was quoted on the case of the woman being injured on her chin by a masked robber with a machete at Felda Air Tawar 4 on Sunday.

He said the robbery occurred at about 12.40 pm while the woman, who lived alone, was asleep in her house. - Bernama