Police detain blogger Chegu Bard

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have detained blogger Badrul Hisham Shaharin or better known as Chegu Bard for refusing to cooperate with the police over an investigation carried out by the police on him.

Bukit Aman Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Shuhaily Mohd Zain said Chegu Bard was detained in Jalan Raja Laut tonight to assist investigations related to a statement that touched on a border-conflict between Malaysia-Indonesia, property that belong to a leader and exposing a major confidential document that belonged to a government department on social media.

Shuhaily said police had received six reports and five investigation papers related to the case have been opened.

“Police have called him up to offer his cooperation but failed to present himself and in fact police had issued notices under Section 111 of the Criminal Procedure Code to him.

“Chegu Bard himself had signed as recipient of the notice but refused to come to the police station to record his statement without any valid reason,“ he told reporters at the Dang Wangi police headquarters, here last night.

Shuhaily said the failure of Chegu Bard to assist the police to complete their investigation in the case that involved him was like challenging the law of the country and the police.

“It includes failing to come to the Kajang police headquarters this morning and that prompted police to seek a warrant of arrest from the Kuala Lumpur Magistrates Court to detain him,” he said.

Meanwhile, asked if the arrest was related to the proposed ‘Perhimpunan Selamatkan Malaysia’, Shuhaily clearly denied such notion.

“Once again I wish to reiterate that the detention of Che’gu Bard tonight had nothing to do with the proposed gathering on Saturday because he was not among those who applied for the gathering,” he said adding that police would try to record his statement by tonight, if he cooperates well. - Bernama