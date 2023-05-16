Police detain drug peddler with drugs worth RM42,550

GEORGE TOWN: Police detained a drug peddler with syabu and heroin worth RM42,550 and seized two luxury cars worth RM180,000 during two raids at Bukit Tengah, near here on Saturday (May 13).

Penang police chief Datuk Khaw Kok Chin said acting on information and surveillance, police raided a business premises and detained a 33-year-old man who was with a motorcycle at 5.25pm.

“Upon checking the suspect, police found seven plastic packets of syabu weighing 520 grams (g) worth RM20,500. After interrogating the suspect, another raid was carried out at the parking lot of an apartment that was situated about one kilometre from the first raid.

“Police found four packets of heroin weighing 1,820g that was worth RM20,050 in a car believed to be owned by the suspect. Investigations revealed that the suspect has been involved in drug since the middle of last year,“ he told reporters here today.

Investigations also revealed that the suspect who was unemployed, carried his drug business alone by sourcing the drugs from a syndicate before repacking for distribution.

The case will be investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. - Bernama