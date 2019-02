ALOR STAR: Police took a 37-year-old man, believed to be a drug runner, into custody after conducting a raid at a house in Taman Dahlia in Naka, at Kuala Nerang in Padang Terap, yesterday.

Padang Terap district police chief DSP Noh Idris said as part of Op Tapis, a group of personnel from the Padang Terap Narcotics Crime Investigation Department, assisted by police from Naka Police Station, swooped the suspect’s house in a two-hour operation that started at 8.30am.

“We confiscated 95.20gm of drugs, believed to be syabu, worth RM14,280. An initial probe revealed that the suspect, who is unemployed, had seven past drug-related record and became actively involved once again about seven months ago.

“The suspect rented a house in Naka for the past two months to dupe the authorities and to conduct drug-related activities. The drugs are for distribution to small-time pushers and drug addicts in the area of Pokok Sena,” he said in a statement here today.

Noh said the suspect, who was tested positive for syabu, was believed to have obtained his supplies twice a week from a man he got acquainted with for the past year in Sungai Dua in Penang.

“The suspect is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and is remanded till Feb 11 for further investigation,” he said. — Bernama