SEMPORNA: Police arrested a Filipino woman for alleged syabu trafficking under ‘Ops Tokan’, at Kampung Tagasan, here, yesterday.

In the 4am incident, Semporna district police chief Supt Sabarudin Rahmat said police found 615.61 gm of syabu worth RM30,780.

“Also seized were two four-wheel drive a Toyota Hilux and a Ford Ranger, a Proton Saga, a motorcycle, and two television sets estimated to be worth RM209,900.

“The suspect has been remanded for seven days starting today,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which carries the mandatory death sentence by hanging, upon conviction. - Bernama