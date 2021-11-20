Police detain five KL City FC supporters

KUALA LUMPUR: Five KL City FC supporters were detained after they stormed into the field at the end of the quarterfinal match against Selangor FC at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras Thursday (18 Nov) night.

Cheras district police chief ACP Muhammad Idzam Jaafar said the suspects, all local men aged between 20 and 30, were taken to the Cheras District Police Headquarters.

He said all the suspects tested negative for drugs and they were later released after their statements were recorded.

The case has been handed over to the National Security Council (MKN) and the Malaysia Football League (MFL) for further action.

“Initial investigations revealed that the incident happened when KL City FC supporters became excited after their team qualified for the semi-finals for the first time in 30 years.

“In the 11.10pm incident, a group of supporters from the KL City FC climbed the three-metre-high fence and jumped into the field before rushing towards the KL City FC players,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Muhammad Idzham said police personnel on duty at the stadium managed to control the situation.

In the second quarter-final leg of the Malaysia Cup, KL City FC defeated Selangor FC 1-0 to qualify for the semi-finals with a 3-0 aggregate. — Bernama