ALOR STAR: Police have detained four men in connection with a snatch theft case involving a senior citizen.

Kota Setar police chief ACP Mohd Rozi Jidin said police acting on intelligence and public tip-off arrested two suspects, aged 19 and 23, at their respective homes here at 4.30am.

“In the operation, police seized a blue helmet and a Honda Dash motorcycle which were believed to have been used in the incident. Urine tests also found they were positive of methamphetamine,“ he said in a statement today.

Choo Tar Cheang, 66, was cycling alone near Billion Supermarket here yesterday around 8.30am when he was robbed. He lost RM300 and sustained injuries to his arms and legs after being dragged for several metres.

According to Mohd Rozi, two other suspects aged 17 and 19 were detained near Tongkang Yard. The 19-year-old tested positive for methamphetamine. Police also seized a black/yellow SGV helmet visor.

All four have been remanded for four days to facilitate investigations under Section 394 of the Penal Code, he added. - Bernama