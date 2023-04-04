Police detain four suspects and seize firecrackers worth RM1.67m

SHAH ALAM: Police detained four suspects (all locals) and seized 627 boxes of fireworks and firecrackers worth about RM1.67 million after raiding a warehouse in Banting, yesterday.

Kuala Langat police chief Supt Ahmad Ridhwan Mohd Nor @ Salleh said police had trailed the lorry that was laden with fireworks and firecrackers from Klang, before carrying out the raid at about 6 pm when the four men were busy unloading the fireworks and firecrackers from the lorry into the warehouse.

“During the raid, police seized 627 boxes of contraband fireworks and firecrackers worth about RM1.67 million and also detained the lorry,” he said in a statement today.

Initial investigations revealed that the warehouse did not have any approval from the authorities to store goods of such nature.

The four suspects, aged between 19 and 39, would be remanded for three days to facilitate investigations. - Bernama