KEPALA BATAS: Police detained a woman, an Indonesian national, in her 40s, in Pajak Song, here today, following the proliferation of videos on ‘blue people’ on the social media last week which led rise to anxiety among the local populace.

Seberang Prai North District police chief, ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the woman was detained by a police team at about 10am while wandering about in the area.

‘’We received several reports from the public including kindergarten operators over a woman whose face was coloured blue wandering about near their premises,’’ he said when contacted.

He said the woman also failed to furnish valid travel documents and interrogations were still underway to determine her motive for wandering around in several areas here in a suspicious manner.

He said the woman would be taken to the Butterworth Court tomorrow for a remand order to help in further investigation. — Bernama