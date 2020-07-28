Police detain KL Court Complex intruder

KUALA LUMPUR: A man has been arrested after climbing over the fence of the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex here today when the court was in session on former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s case.

The man was nabbed by the police manning the area at about 6.15pm.

Reporters who were in the area saw the man being brought to the court’s guardhouse for interrogation before he was taken away in a patrol car.

It was not clear if the man was one of Najib’s supporters, who had arrived at the court as early as 5.45am, or what motivated him to enter the court complex.

Meanwhile, Sentul district police chief ACP S. Shamugamoorthy Chinniah confirmed the arrest when contacted.

“The 33-year-old suspect was then taken to the police station for further investigation,” he said.

Najib, 67, was found guilty on all seven charges of criminal breach of trust (CBT), money laundering and abuse of power, involving RM42 million of SRC International Sdn Bhd funds.

High Court Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali delivered the judgement after finding the prosecution had succeeded in proving all seven charges against him. - Bernama