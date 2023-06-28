Police detain lorry driver who crashed into Tapah IPD guard post

IPOH: Police have arrested a container lorry driver who crashed into the guard post and fencing of the Tapah district police headquarters (IPD) early this morning.

District police chief Supt Wan Azharuddin Wan Ismail said the 31-year-old male driver was brought to the Magistrate’s Court this morning for remand application to facilitate investigation.

He said a urine screening conducted on the suspect found a negative result and the suspect has no past criminal records.

“The Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division of IPD Tapah has opened an investigation paper under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving,“ he said in a statement today.

He said in the 1.25am incident the suspect was traveling from Kuala Lumpur to Ipoh when the container laden with tables and chairs skidded and hit the Tapah IPD guard post and main gate.

Wan Azharuddin said as a result of the accident, a policeman on duty at the guard post was rushed to Tapah Hospital after he suffered a broken front tooth and was injured in the mouth and left hand.

Earlier, Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant operations director Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad in a statement said a policeman was injured when a trailer crashed into the Tapah IPD guard post - Bernama