Police detain maker of gold coins with Pahang Sultan’s image

KUANTAN: A businessman, with the title “Datuk Seri”, has been detained by the police for allegedly using the image of the Sultan of Pahang Sultan Ahmad Shah and the Pahang Regent Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah to make gold coins without permission in a raid at Batu Caves, Selangor, yesterday.

The 30-year-old businessman was arrested at 7.15 pm yesterday following a report from Istana Abdul Aziz on the making and selling of the gold coins with the image of the two rulers on Dec 28 last year.

Pahang Commercial Criminal Investigation Department head Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said following the report, police conducted an investigation and found that two businessmen, with the title “Datuk Seri” and “Datuk” respectively, were involved.

“Acting on information, police raided a house, believed to belong to a friend of the suspect who is believed also involved, at 10.30 am yesterday, but he was not home.

“The suspect, with the ‘Datuk’ title, is on holiday abroad with his family since last Dec 23 and checks found that he has not returned to Malaysia,” he said in a statement here today.

However, he said, the police managed to track down the other suspect, with the “Datuk Seri” title, at a food shop and arrested him yesterday.

Following his arrest, Mohd Wazir said the police seized a catalogue on the gold coins – one on the gold coin with the image of the Pahang Sultan and the coat of arms of Pahang and another, with the image of the Pahang Regent and the coat of arms of Pahang.

“The suspect claimed that only two gold coins were made and the coins were to be handed to a middleman to be brought before the Pahang Regent for his consent,” he said.

Mohd Wazir said coins cost RM8,000 each, but were believed to be sold by the suspect for RM18,888.00 each.

He said police were now tracking down the other suspect. — Bernama