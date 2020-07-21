Police detain man after son dies under his care

JOHOR BARU: Police have detained a man, tested positive on methamphetamine, after his three-month-old baby boy was found dead while under his care at a house in Kampung Bukit Tempurung, Gelang Patah, yesterday.

Iskandar Puteri district police chief ACP Dzulkhairi Mukhtar in a statement said, the 31-year-old man was arrested to assist investigations under Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

He said the baby was found unconscious at 5.15pm and was rushed to a nearby health clinic by his mother and grandmother, where he was pronounced dead.

Prior to this, the baby’s mother and grandmother were manning their food stall in Taman Nusa Perintis, Gelang Patah, while the man was at home looking after his children, aged six, four and the baby.

Meanwhile, Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay (pix, R) said police are waiting for the post-mortem report to find out the cause of death of Muhammad Dzul Syaqib.

He added the probe is still ongoing including if the victim’s father was involved as he was under the influence of drugs.

“We have to wait for the report before it can be confirmed if the victim was abused or died due to other reasons,” he said when asked to comment on the latest development on the case, here today.

In a separate incident, a 10-month-old baby boy died after being unconscious while under the care of his babysitter in Gelang Patah here yesterday morning.

Dzulkhairi said after noticing that the child had breathing difficulties, the babysitter and her husband rushed him to the Gelang Patah Health Clinic.

However the baby was confirmed to have died at 4.50pm while under treatment.

He said both cases are being investigated under Section 31(1) (a) of the Child Act 2001 adding that the bodies were sent to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital for post mortem. - Bernama