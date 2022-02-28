Police detain man, seize homemade gun, air rifles

SIBU: The arrest of a 34-year-old man in Sungai Sekijang, near here last Tuesday has led to the discovery of a homemade gun, known as bakakuk and two air rifles.

Meradong district police chief, DSP Sekam Anoi said the guns were found at Sungai Rayah, Jalan Kanowit/Julau/Durin, Meradong, at about 11.05am today.

“Based on the information given by the suspect, a team from the Meradong district police headquarters and the Sarawak contingent police headquarters’s Serious Crime Division (D9) went to the location and found a bakakuk, two air rifle and two bullet casings,” he said in a statement today.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 8 (a) of the Firearms Act 1960 which carries a jail term of up to seven years or a maximum fine of RM10,000 or both, upon conviction. - Bernama