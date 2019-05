ALOR STAR: A non-governmental organisation (NGO) member was detained yesterday to facilitate investigations following a fire at a recycling plant in Jalan Bakar Arang, Sungai Petani on April 18.

Kuala Muda district police chief ACP Adzli Abu Shah said the 34-year-old man was arrested at 10pm yesterday at a restaurant in Taman Mutiara Indah, near here.

“The man detained in connection with an arson investigation has been remanded for six days until May 15,” he said in a statement here.

On April 18, Sungai Petani Fire and Rescue Department received a distress call at 4.30am after fire broke out at a Class A factory dealing in recycled plastic materials.

Earlier, the factory owner alleged the fire was the work of arsonists after certain quarters claimed the plant which had been operating illegally, was the cause of pollution in the surrounding areas. — Bernama