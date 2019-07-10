Police detain Perak exco over alleged sexual assault

IPOH: The police have arrested a Perak state executive councillor (exco) member to assist in the investigation into allegations of sexual assault involving his Indonesian maid.

Perak police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain @ Abd Rasid said the exco member was arrested yesterday.

“To ensure a fair police investigation, we have arrested the suspect yesterday to assist our investigation,“ he said when contacted by Bernama, here today.

He, however, did not elaborate on the arrest and said that he would issue a statement in the near future.

Yesterday, the media reported the exco member’s Indonesian maid lodged a police report at Jelapang police station here Monday, claiming that she was allegedly raped by the former at his home and the case was investigated under Section 376 of the Penal Code. - Bernama