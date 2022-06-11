Police detain Peter Anthony after riot at Tenom

PETALING JAYA: Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (PKDM) president Datuk Peter Anthony was detained by police who are investigating the riot in Tenom during candidate nominations yesterday.

According to a report by Malay Mail, Sabah police commissioner Datuk Idrus Abdullah said that police are investigating the incident and detained Peter last night after a report was lodged.

“He was later released in the morning after his statement was taken,” he said in a short statement.

Investigation papers were opened under Section 147 of the Penal Code and Section 24 (A) of the Election Act 1954 for rioting and loitering within 50 metres of the nomination centre.

The maximum punishment if convicted is two years’ jail, or fine, or both.