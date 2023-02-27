Police detain six suspects who attacked man with parang

JOHOR BAHRU: Police detained six men, all locals, who attacked and injured a man with parang at a restaurant in Jalan Senai Utama, Senai, last Thursday.

Kulai police chief Supt Tok Beng Yeow said the six men, aged between 23 and 42, were detained after two raids in and around Senai on Saturday and yesterday.

“On Thursday, police received a report at about 1.30 am that a 44-year-old man was attacked by a group of men with parang at a restaurant, following a misunderstanding between the victim and the group of men.

“The victim who suffered injuries to his stomach and head was sent to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital here for treatment and his condition was reported to be stable,“ he said in a statement today.

Tok said all six suspects would be remanded for four days starting today and the case investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code.

He added that police were still looking for a number of individuals who are believed to have been involved in the incident and urged members of the public who witnessed the incident to come forward and contact the Kulai district police station or contact the investigating officer at 010-7647789. - Bernama