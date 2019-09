LAHAD DATU: Police have detained a male teenager believed to be a drug pusher and seized 59.93g of syabu in a raid in Kampung Dasar Baru, Jalan Tengah Nipah, last night.

Lahad Datu District ACP Nasri Mansor said the 18-year-old was detained by members of the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department after he behaved suspiciously in front of a house in the village at 9.30pm.

“When police identified themselves, the suspect attempted to escape but was caught after a struggle.

“A check of his sling bag found three transparent plastic packets containing crystals believed to be syabu weighing 59.93g (worth RM8,989.50), and three empty plastic pallets, scissors and lighter,” he said in a statement, here today.

According to Nasri, the suspect was unemployed and the seized items had been taken to the Lahad Datu District Police Headquarters for further action.

“The suspect does not have a criminal record,” he said. - Bernama