Police detain three friends distributing drugs in Kangar, Kuala Perlis

KANGAR: Police have detained three men who are best friends and were believed to be distributing the drug syabu (methamphetamine) during a raid on a hotel here yesterday afternoon.

Perlis Police Chief SAC Noor Mushar Mohamad said police found two small packets believed to be containing syabu weighing about 61.48 gms worth RM9,222, a weighing machine and drug-inhaling equipment in their room.

“Police believe the men were distributing drugs in the Kangar and Kuala Perlis areas,” he told reporters, here today.

He added that urine tests carried out on the men, aged between 22 and 24 years, found them positive for syabu, and one had two previous records related to drugs.

He said the men were remanded for seven days until Jan 3 for investigations under Section 39B and 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama