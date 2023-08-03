Police detain three suspects who robbed, assaulted teacher in Sentul

KUALA LUMPUR: Police detained three suspects on Sunday in connection with a robbery at a house in Taman Pelangi, Sentul on Feb 25, 2023.

During the incident on Feb 25, the suspects were believed to have robbed and assaulted a 45-year-old teacher by punching her in the face, injuring her neck and tying her up with cable wires.

Sentul police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said the suspects had escaped with RM6,000 cash, a handphone, a watch and the bank card of the victim.

“Police carried out investigations and on Sunday detained the three suspects, aged between 26 and 35, in Damansara and Petaling Jaya. With their arrest police believe four cases in the city and one in Selangor can be resolved.

“Initial investigations revealed that the modus operandi of the suspects was to carry out robberies as a gang. They targetted houses with people inside,” he said in a statement today.

According to Beh, all three suspects who had various criminal records, were being remanded and investigations carried out under Section 394 of the Penal Code.

Police urged members of the public with information after criminal activities to contact the Sentul police headquarters at 03-40482222. - Bernama