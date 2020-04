JOHOR BARU: Johor Police detained two Indonesian skippers for alleged involvement in a migrant smuggling syndicate in the forest area of Kurnia Estate near Bandar Penawar, Kota Tinggi, two days ago.

Johor Police Chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay (pix) said the men, aged 28 and 39, were detained on April 11 (Saturday) at about 7pm., following police interrogation of two other skippers who were arrested on April 8.

“Also arrested with the two new suspects were 23 Indonesian migrants comprising 18 men and five women aged between 20 and 49 years.

“They were believed to be waiting for a boat to go back to their country of origin when we apprehended them,” he said in a press conference at the Johor Contingent Police Headquarters here today.

“The suspects were part of a migrant-smuggling syndicate believed to have been active since three months ago and conducted their activities in the Bandar Penawar area..

“The two skippers were being remanded for 28 days beginning April 12 until May 9 under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) while the migrants were remanded for 14 days from April 12 until April 25 under the Immigrations Act 1959/63,” he said.

Ayob added that with the latest arrests of the two persons, Johor police have been able to identify several more suspects behind the syndicate.

On a separate development, police have solved a murder case involving an attempted break-in into a building with swift’s nests in Mersing, early yesterday morning.

He said in the incident at 2.30am, three men were believed to have tried to break into a building before they were seen by the building guard and a struggle broke out between them, resulting in one of them being killed.

“A male teenager has been arrested and detained in hospital while two men, both aged 35, were detained in Sri Pantai and Kampung Teluk Iskandar in Mersing to help in the investigations,” he said. All the arrests were conducted at about 3pm yesterday, and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code,” he said. — Bernama