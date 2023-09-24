Police detain two men in DIBW brawl, tracking others involved

JOHOR BAHRU: Police have detained two local men suspected of being involved in yesterday’s brawl during the 2023 Desaru International Bike Week (DIBW) 2023 in Kota Tinggi.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the men, aged 30 and 50, who sustained minor injuries, were picked up in the city here and in Kota Tinggi, today.

He said one of them received four stitches on his head as an outpatient at the Kota Tinggi Hospital.

The fight between the local and an American group of bikers occurred around 9 pm yesterday, and is believed to have been caused by a misunderstanding, he said.

“We are investigating to see how many people were involved. So far, it is believed that the group from Arizona, United States involves about 70 to 80 individuals.

“It was due to a misunderstanding and maybe there were some dares between them. We are investigating the case closely,” he said during a press conference at the Johor contingent police headquarters, here today.

He said 350 police personnel had been stationed at the event, which enabled police to immediately break up the scuffle and take control of the situation.

Kamarul Zaman said police will not compromise on taking stern action against any individuals who create trouble and start a fight during the event.

“Such fights should not occur because this is a programme to strengthen the brotherhood between high-powered motorcycle enthusiasts. So, I am warning those involved, surrender or we come after you,” he said, adding that the case has been classified under Section 148 of the Penal Code.

A few video clips showing the group brawling, with chairs and sticks being hurled, went viral on social media.-Bernama