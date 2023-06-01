Police detain two suspects with drugs worth RM104,879

KEPALA BATAS: Penang police detained two suspects and seized various types of drugs worth RM104,879 during a raid at a restaurant in Raja Uda, Butterworth, near here yesterday.

Seberang Perai Utara district police chief (SPU) ACP Mohd Radzi Ahmad said acting on a tip-off and surveillance, police raided the restaurant at 5.30 pm which was not operating at the time of the raid but only the two suspects were present.

“Initial investigations on the two suspects aged 22 and 25 who worked as e-hailing riders revealed that they were waiting to supply the drugs to a buyer at the location.

“During the raid, police seized 88 packets of heroin weighing 4,995 gram (g), ganja (1,009g), and syabu weighing 984 (g), all worth RM104,879, from a car,“ he said during a press conference, here today.

Mohd Radzi said police also seized a Toyota Vios car worth RM90,000 which was used by the two suspects and police believe the car was stolen because the car was reported stolen in Johor back in 2020. The two suspects who had two previous criminal records are believed to have been involved in drug distribution since last December and would be remanded until Jan 10 and the case investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Meanwhile, according to Mohd Radzi, throughout last year, police detained 2,983 individuals involved in drug offences and investigation papers have been opened in 2,628 cases. - Bernama