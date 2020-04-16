Police detain unemployed man, seize drugs worth over RM700,000

GEORGE TOWN: Police have arrested an unemployed man and seized various drugs worth almost RM718,000 in the Queensbay area near here.

Penang police chief Datuk Sahabudin Abd Manan said the 26-year-old man was arrested by the roadside at 6.30pm on Sunday and, upon questioning, led the police to an apartment in the same area the following day.

In the raid on the apartment at 10am on Monday, the police seized 32.65 kg of heroine; 25 kg of caffeine, 1,545 grams of heroine base; 6,660 grams of syabu and 41.7 grams of cannabis, he told a press conference, here today.

He also said that the police seized a Yamaha Y15Z motorcycle and a Proton Preve car from the man who had rented the apartment to store drugs.

Sahabudin said the man has been involved in drug trafficking for the past three weeks, during the period of the Movement Control Order (MCO), and had obtained his drug supply from an international syndicate.

The target market for the drugs are addicts in the northern states, which will have involved 154,318 people, he said.

“The drugs are the biggest haul for the Penang police during the ongoing Ops Covid-19. The suspect is in remand for a week under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drug Act 1952,“ he added. - Bernama