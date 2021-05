KUALA LUMPUR: The police confirmed that a detainee at the Gombak district police headquarters died yesterday of acute myocardial infarction or a heart attack.

Selangor police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said the confirmation was made following the results of an autopsy conducted by the Kuala Lumpur General Hospital, National institute of Forensic Medicine today between 9.30am and 1.30pm.

He said a physical check of the deceased’s body witnessed by members of his family, revealed no physical injuries.

“The case is classified as a sudden death and the investigation papers will be completed before being handed over to the deputy public prosecutor with a suggestion that a death inquest be conducted,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday Gombak district police chief ACP Arifai Tarawe reportedly said that a police detainee died at 12.30pm after suffering breathing difficulties while being detained to facilitate investigations into a criminal intimidation case at the Gombak police headquarters.

The suspect, who worked as a security guard, had two previous records relating to criminal and drug offences. — Bernama