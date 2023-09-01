Police detains man suspected of killing cousin

SEREMBAN: A Myanmar man has been arrested by police following the discovery of the body of the suspect’s cousin at a livestock farm in Selaru, Dangi, Kuala Pilah, early yesterday morning.

Kuala Pilah district police head Supt Amran Mohd Gani said the body of the victim, who also a Myanmar national aged 26, was found by his employer at the farm at about 3 am with injuries to the head believed to have been caused by a blunt object on the head

“Kuala Pilah district police headquarters (IPD) received a call from the livestock farm owner who reported that a male Myanmar national who was also his worker was found unconscious at his shed in Selaru,” he said in a statement here today.

He also said preliminary investigation revealed that the victim sustained serious injuries to his head after being hit with a blunt object. He was declared dead and police recovered a piece of wood at the scene believed to be the murder weapon.

He said following that the Kuala Pilah District Criminal Investigation Division (CID) arrested a male Myanmar national aged 21 who is also the victim’s cousin who was found along Jalan Selaru trying to escape.

“Police then confiscated a sling bag filled with clothes, a mobile phone and a bottle of liquor. The suspect has been remanded for seven days beginning yesterday,” he added.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code while the body of the victim has been sent to Tuanku Jaafar Hospital in Seremban for a post-mortem.