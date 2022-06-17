Police detect illegal entry of 8 individuals at BSI CIQ

JOHOR BAHRU: Police are tracking down eight individuals believed to have entered the country illegally through a restricted area near the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex (CIQ) of Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) here, yesterday.

Johor Bahru Selatan district police chief (JBS) ACP Raub Selamat said the video of the incident also went viral on social media.

He said they received a report on the incident from policemen on duty at BSI at about 1.12 pm today.

“The investigations through closed-circuit camera (CCTV) footage found that the incident took place at 5:40 pm yesterday involving five men and three women whose nationalities are still unknown.

“We have taken initial action by setting up camps and placing 24-hour security personnel in the area of the incident in addition to installing temporary barbed wire at the edge of the Tebrau Strait cliff fence,“ he said in a statement today.

He said, the case was investigated according to section 6(3) of the Immigration Act 1969/63 and if found guilty, one could be fined not exceeding RM10,000 or jailed not exceeding five years or both.

Raub also asked the individuals concerned to appear at the JBS Regional Police Officer (IPD).

“Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact IPD JBS at 07-2182323 or tactical officer Inspector Muhammad Nizam Ramon at 011-116086110,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, via his Facebook page, announced that the matter had been discussed with the Home Ministry to resolve the ongoing issues at the CIQ.

“I hope that the ministry will be more serious in dealing with issues that have impacted the image of the country and state of Johor,“ he said. — Bernama