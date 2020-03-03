Police dismantle drug syndicate, seize RM5.2m in drugs

GEORGE TOWN: Police have crippled the activities of a major drug syndicate in one swoop through simultaneous raids at eight locations, yielding more than 216 kg of various drugs with a total street value of RM5.2 million.

The continued war against drugs saw the narcotics division execute the raids in Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Selangor and Kedah on Sunday.

Apart from the drug haul, 11 suspects were detained, including one woman and a Thai national. Three children, aged between seven and ten, were also caught in the dragnet.

The children have since been placed with the welfare authorities while their parents undergo investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drug Act which carries the mandatory death sentence, Bukit Aman Narcotics Investigation Division director Comm Datuk Ramli Din (pix) said during a press conference.

The seized drugs, packed in slabs, included ganja, syabu, heroin and ketamine.

The raiding parties also confiscated cash amounting to RM51,520, a branded watch worth RM1,500 and seven vehicles totalling RM384,698 in value.

According to investigations, six of the 11 suspects detained had prior records while five tested positive for drugs. Investigations are in progress.

Meanwhile, earlier on, Ramli attended a handing over of duties ceremony.

State chief police officer Datuk Narenasagaran Thangaveloo retired as the 53rd Penang CPO after a 35 year career in the Royal Malaysian Police.

The event was witnessed by Deputy IGP Comm Datuk Pahlawan Mazlan Mansor.

The stepping-in Penang CPO is Comm Datuk Sahabudin Abdul Manan, formerly Bukit Aman Strategic Resources and Technology Division deputy director.