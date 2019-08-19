Police dismiss allegations of inexperience, using mediums in Nora Anne’s search (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: Negri Sembilan police have dismissed allegations that an inexperienced Search and Rescue (SAR) team had led to a delay in the discovery of missing Irish teenager Nora Anne Quoirin.

“I refute that report,” Negri Sembilan police chief DCP Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop told theSun via text message today.

Mohamad Mat said various agencies were involved in the operation and their personnel had contributed their expertise.

Meanwhile, British tabloid The Daily Mail had a report quoting an unnamed local source as saying inexperienced SAR officers could have missed critical opportunities to save the teenager who had severe learning difficulties.

The tabloid also reported that a prayer session was conducted less than 24 hours before Nora’s body was found.

“The ceremony, which involved four mediums from a locally recognised religious group, is understood to have been attended by at least one senior ranking officer,“ the report added.

“Comments like this will never end. I don’t want to comment,“ he added.

Nora Anne was found dead 10 days after she was reported missing from the Dusun resort where she and her family had checked in for a two-week holiday on Aug 3.

The remains of 15-year-old Nora Anne was found in a ravine some 2.5km from the resort.