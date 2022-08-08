Police dispose bomb found at ECRL project site in Maran

KUANTAN: Police today disposed a 26cm Trench Mortar HE 2inc that was found at an East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project site in Sungai Paya Pasir, Maran, yesterday.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said a construction worker stumbled upon the unexploded bomb at about 8am.

Ramli said a bomb disposal squad from the Pahang police contingent arrived at the site and the bomb was disposed of at 4.30pm.

“Members of the public are advised to inform the police if such bombs are found. We will take the necessary action since some bombs may still be active and can explode,“ he told reporters here today. - Bernama