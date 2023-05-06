Police: Driver who rammed into motorcyclists at NKVE freed on bail

KUALA LUMPUR: The car driver who ploughed into six motorcyclists sheltering from the rain under a flyover at Kilometre 19.6 of the Klang Valley New Expressway (southbound) near Petaling Jaya yesterday has been released on police bail.

Petaling Jaya district police ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said the 26-year-old, who is a Malaysian, was currently receiving treatment at the Universiti Malaya Medical Center (PPUM) here for a broken shoulder.

He said the police had completed recording his statement yesterday.

“The result of the urine screening found that the man was negative for drug use, but the alcohol test found that the alcohol level in his body exceeded the permitted level,” said Mohamad Fakhrudin when contacted today.

He said the police had also recorded statements of a few others and were still investigating the case.

Three motorcyclists were killed and three others were injured when a car ploughed into them as they were seeking shelter from the rain under the overhead bridge along the NKVE near Petaling Jaya at 5.59 am yesterday.

Preliminary investigations found that the car driver, who was from the federal capital heading to Cyberjaya, had lost control of his vehicle before crashing into the victims.-Bernama