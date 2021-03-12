Police ease criterion for non-Malays to join force

KUALA LUMPUR: Police announced yesterday that non-Malays without a credit in Bahasa Malaysia in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examinations will be accepted into the force in a special police constable intake that will begin next week.

Federal police administration department director Comm Datuk Ramli Din said the move to relax the requirement of a credit in Bahasa Malaysia was to encourage non-bumiputras to join the police force.

However, he said that apart from fulfilling physical and health conditions, those who are accepted will be required to obtain a credit for the SPM Bahasa Malaysia papers within six years of joining the force.

Ramli said the recruitment will be carried out between March 18 and March 31.

“If the candidate fails to get a credit within six years of joining the force, then his services will be terminated. Priority will be given to those who speak their respective mother tongues fluently,” he added.

Police will hold interviews in major towns or alternatively, candidates may apply through its recruitment website https:/epengambilanpdrm.rmp.gov.my.

Ramli said the poor intake of non-Malays into the force was due to their failure to obtain a credit in Bahasa Malaysia in the SPM examinations.

In regard to this, police had appealed to the Public Service Department to ease up on this criterion to enable more non-Malays to join the force.

Ramli said in the past, two credits, with Bahasa Malaysia being compulsory, and four passes was the basic academic qualifications required. Under the new condition, only one credit in any subject is required.

Almost 80% of the police force are bumiputras. Chinese comprise only 1.66% and Indians 2.9%, while other races make up to 16%.