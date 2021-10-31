Police expose entertainment spot using restaurant licence

GEORGE TOWN: An entertainment spot here using a restaurant licence to carry out its activities was exposed in a police raid yesterday.

Penang Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Rahimi Ra’ais said the raid on the outlet at 11pm was conducted following surveillance over the past few days.

He said during the raid, the outlet was playing loud music with no social distancing being observed.

“Police inspection found that the premises had misused the restaurant licence by turning it into an entertainment spot two hours before closing at midnight,“ he said in a statement today.

Rahimi said 15 foreign men were detained under Section 269 of the Penal Code while police also arrested four foreign women working as GROs.

He said 39 local customers were compounded and the owner, a male suspect, was fined for allegedly employing foreign workers without a valid permit.

“All those detained were brought to the North East Police HQ (IPD) for investigations,“ he said.- Bernama