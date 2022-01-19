Police finalising probe on alleged sexual harassment by assemblyman

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor police expect to complete their investigation into a sexual harassment case involving an assemblyman in the state against a woman, who is a member of a political party, this week.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the police had recorded statements from several individuals, as well as the assemblyman and the complainant, to facilitate investigation.

“We are still investigating, InsyaAllah, we may take two or three days more to complete the investigation,“ he told a press conference at the Johor Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK), here today.

Last Monday, Kota Tinggi district police chief Supt Hussin Zamora confirmed receiving report from a 26-year-old woman, believed to be a member of a political party in Johor, who claimed to have been sexually harassed several times by a state assemblyman.

However, the assemblyman denied the allegation and claimed that the allegation was a political conspiracy, slander and an attempt to tarnish his image as a politician. - Bernama