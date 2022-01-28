Police find body of semi-nude woman in river waste trap

SHAH ALAM: Police found the body of a semi-nude woman at the waste trap of a sluice gate along Sungai Kandis, near here, at 10.40am on Tuesday (Jan 25).

Shah Alam District Police chief ACP Baharudin Mat Taib said the caretaker of the sluice gate had noticed the body before contacting the police.

He said the body of the woman, believed to be in her 30s, was found with her hands tied, and it is suspected that the victim’s pants were used to tie them.

“The body has not been identified. The victim was wearing a black sleeveless shirt and there was a red stone ring on her left ring finger. The victim’s height is about 150 centimetres.

“The victim is believed to have died about seven days ago, and there were no external physical injuries found,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

Baharudin said the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

He also urged members of the public with any information regarding the death to channel it to investigating officer ASP Shazrin (03-55202022).

-Bernama