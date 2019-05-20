Police find second pistol used in Miri shootout

MIRI: Police have recovered a pistol believed to have been used by one of the robbers during a shootout between armed robbers and a police team at Taman Jelita last Thursday.

Miri police chief Asst Comm Lim Meng Seah said based on the information from the public, the silver-coloured gun was found yesterday at 2pm hidden inside a pipe next to a drain at Taman Jelita, with its six-digit serial number erased.

“The gun found was a Walther PPK 7.65mm pistol made in Germany, a pistol magazine made in France with the writing Manurhin and a yellow-coloured live bullet with the lettering Thai Arms 380 Auto,” he said in a statement, here today.

The pistol was the second weapon found after the first pistol was seized from one of the suspects who was arrested last Thurday, but the details of the first pistol was not disclosed by police.

The pistol is one of the firearms used by a robbery gang during a heist at a house in Taman Jelita that led to a shootout with the cops.

On May 16, a policeman, Corporal William Bell Jol, 55 from the Mobile Patrol Vehicle (MPV) unit here was injured on the left arm during a shootout between armed robbers and a police team.

Police have arrested two suspects, whereby the first suspect, a 50-year-old local man, was injured on both legs during the shootout with the MPV unit while the second suspect, a 35-year-old local man, who was also arrested was not injured.

On Friday (May 17), Lim was quoted as saying that police were in the midst of tracking down the third suspect known as Ng Cheng Pui @ Pui Kaw, 37, who was armed and dangerous.

His last known address was at Lot 411, Pujut Padang Kerbau here, he said, adding the man had previous criminal records related to robbery.

Anyone who has any information on the man can contact Investigation Officer ASP Unang Giang at 010-5937779 or 085-433400. - Bernama