Police, Fire Dept deny allegation 16 feared drowned in Telemong

KUANTAN: Police have denied allegations made in a viral message on social media that 16 people were feared drowned in Telemong, Bentong.

Bentong district police chief Supt Zaihan Mohd Kahar hoped the public would stop spreading fake news on social media to avoid creating confusion and anxiety among the people, especially during the current critical situation.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department deputy director (operations) Ismail Abdul Ghani also confirmed that there was no such incident and did not rule out the possibility that some irresponsible individuals were using old photographs unrelated to the current floods to spread rumour.

Today, a photograph went viral on WhatsApp and Facebook showing a firefighter sitting on a stool with a bandage wrapped over his shoulder and some comments under the picture - ‘near Telemong Pahang, 16 feared drowned, 10 rescued, one died and five still missing. Allahu.”

In a separate development, Kuantan district police chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu confirmed that so far no report had been received about a purported fatal accident due to electric shocks at Batu 3, Kuantan following the floods.

The claim went viral among flood evacuees who are currently housed at several relief centres in Kuantan. — Bernama