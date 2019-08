KUALA KRAI: Police managed to thwart an attempt by three men to smuggle 12,000 cigarette cartons worth RM300,000, after detaining two lorries in Kampung Bukit Batu here on Friday.

Kuala Krai district police chief DSP Wan Fauzi Wan Ishak said the men, aged 54, 25 and 22, were detained by a patrol unit at about 7.45am.

“The three suspects are believed to have taken advantage of the traffic congestion during the Aidiladha celebrations by using an alternative route in a bid to throw the authorities “off guard”.

“However, their tactics failed to ‘trick’ us as the patrol unit managed to detain the lorries which were en route from Wakaf Che Yeh, Kota Bharu to Gua Musang,“ he told a press conference at the Kuala Krai District Police Headquarters, here today.

Checks carried out on both vehicles led to the discovery of the cigarettes which were believed to be for sale to foreigners working in plantations in the Gua Musang area, added Wan Fauzi.

He added that police checks found that two lorry drivers had previous criminal records and were paid RM1,000 to drive the vehicles. — Bernama