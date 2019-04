KLANG: An attempt to smuggle 8.2kg of methamphetamine (syabu) worth RM576,000 to Indonesia by a man was foiled when he was arrested by a police team during a raid at a hotel in Port Klang, here, on Wednesday.

South Klang police chief ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli said the 33-year-old Indonesian suspect was arrested at about 9am during a raid conducted by a team from the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department of the South Klang police headquarters

“In the raid, police seized 8.2kg of the drug packaged in eight packets of Chinese tea and RM300 in cash. Initial investigation found the suspect entered the country on April 18 using a social visit pass.

“We are still investigating the source of the drug whether it was purchased from a local or international syndicate,” he said in a press conference, here today.

Shamsul Amar added that the price of the drug was three times higher in Indonesia compared to the price here and this was one of the reasons why the suspect was attempting to smuggle the drugs there.

“However, we believe the country was only being used as a transit point and the suspect wanted to smuggle the drug out to Indonesia,” he said.

The suspect, who also tested positive for the drug, has been remanded until April 30 to facilitate investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama