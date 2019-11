SEPANG: A man who attempted to smuggle drugs believed to be syabu at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA 2), failed when police found the banned substance tied to his body.

Kuala Lumpur International Airport police chief ACP Zulkifli Adamsah said the suspect aged 41 from Sarawak was detained while going through the scanning machine at KLIA 2 at 7.45 am yesterday morning.

He said upon inspection, police discovered the drugs suspected to be syabu weighing 2kg worth RM120,000 wrapped around body.

“Further investigations led police to nab another man who is a colleague of the suspect waiting at the airport’s international department hall.

The second suspect, 29, from Kuala Lumpur was believed to be acting as a lead to the first suspect and both of them were scheduled to depart for Surabaya, Indonesia at 9am,” he told Bernama yesterday.

Zulkifli said they were believed to drug mules of an international drug syndicate and were paid RM12,000 to bring the drugs to another destination.

Both men were remanded until Nov 18 and the case would be investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, he said. — Bernama