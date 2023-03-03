Police Force Commission to decide candidate for Deputy IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: The Police Force Commission (SPP) will determine the eligible candidate to replace the vacant position of Deputy Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain who will retire on March 14.

Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said so far the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) has identified several qualified candidates to fill the vacancy before the SPP decides.

“God willing, we have some high-ranking positions in the force that will be vacated due to compulsory retirement. Therefore, any decision and selection will be made in a meeting of the Police Force Commission soon.

“There are already a number of qualified candidates who will be considered by the commission to fill the top position and other posts,“ he told reporters after attending the 2022 PDRM Excellent Service Award ceremony at Bukit Aman Senior Officer’s Mess, here, today.

Razarudin was appointed as the Deputy Inspector General of Police on Dec 26 2021 to replace Tan Sri Mazlan Lazim who went on compulsory retirement.

Razarudin was earlier the former Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department director .

Meanwhile, commenting on the rescue operation of flood victims in Johor, Acryl Sani said PDRM had sent a total of 369 officers and personnel to the state.

“We are aware that this Johor flood is one of the worst since the 2006 flood. We have mobilised manpower and assets of PDRM and of course the National Disaster Centre has been activated by mobilising all elements consisting of temporary evacuation centre (PPS), aid food and rescue work.

“For PDRM, we have sent 369 officers and personnel to help ease the difficulties faced by the flood victims there. This is part of the entire human resource workforce mobilised by the flood task force,“ he said.

At the same time, he also informed that the policing operation at the Chaah Police Station in Segamat district has been halted for repairs.

“Apart from that, the police quarters at the Segamat district police headquarters were also flooded, and a total of 126 victims were transferred to a PPS. Meanwhile, operations at the Bahau police station, which was also affected by the flood, are still continuing because only the fence has collapsed,“ he said.

At the same time, Acryl Sani said PDRM will ask the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) to extend the call centre operation to 24 hours a day compared to the current 12 hours a day.

He said there were many requests and complaints from the public who claimed that there was no response when they called the NSRC call centre at certain times.

“So far, the NSRC call centre operates from 8 am to 8 pm only. There is a request from the public to extend its operation because they say there was no answer when they call at 10 pm.

“Apart from that, many members of the public are still skeptical about the NSRC hotline number which is 997. This number was introduced by the NSRC led by Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) and made up of other agencies including PDRM with the aim of reducing or mitigating the effects of fraud,“ he said.

He called on members of the public who feel deceived or have made financial transactions online as a result of a scam to contact 997 so that actions to block accounts and cash transactions can be taken immediately by NSRC officers.

“Here too I ask the media to help spread the issues of such scams because these scammers will not stop and are always looking for new methods to dupe victims. This has become a trend because if we do not stop it through awareness or knowledge, then we will not will be able to overcome this problem,“ he said.

NSRC was established to help victims of cyber fraud to act quickly instead of continuing to suffer losses due to unrestricted withdrawals.

It is the collaboration of PDRM, BNM, Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the National Anti-Financial Crime Centre (NFCC) as an initiative to curb online fraud. - Bernama